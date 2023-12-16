Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals over salmonella risk

Quaker Oats has recalled more than two dozen types of granola bars and cereals over a possible salmonella contamination risk.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain and in rare cases, death.

In extreme cases, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The various products have been sold in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

The company said it hasn’t yet had any confirmed reports of illness connected to the recall.

The company said consumers should throw out any of the affected products they find in their house and should call Quaker Oats customer relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com to request a refund.

The affected products include Quaker Chewy Bars in chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, dark chocolate chunk, Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon and Blueberry Vanilla Cereals, among others.

Last month, a salmonella outbreak connected to cantaloupe caused at least eight deaths in the U.S. and Canada.