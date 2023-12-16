Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals over salmonella risk

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall. Salmonella can cause fever, nausea, diarrhea and death in rare cases

close
Custom Care Medical Internist Dr. Frank Contacessa joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss a new report that the U.K. is beginning to remove certain U.S. candy from shelves.  video

US FDA is ‘falling short’ at protecting our food supply: Dr. Frank Contacessa

Custom Care Medical Internist Dr. Frank Contacessa joins ‘Varney & Co.’ to discuss a new report that the U.K. is beginning to remove certain U.S. candy from shelves. 

Quaker Oats has recalled more than two dozen types of granola bars and cereals over a possible salmonella contamination risk. 

Salmonella is an organism that can cause  fever, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain and in rare cases, death.

In extreme cases, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

‘POTENTIAL FOREIGN MATERIAL’ PROMPTS RECALL OF NEARLY 2K CASES OF COCA-COLA PRODUCTS 

Quaker granola bars at a grocery store

Miami, Florida, Hallandale Beach, Walmart store, Nature Valley Great Value Quaker boxes granola bars on shelf. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The various products have been sold in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. 

LISTERIA OUTBREAK KILLS THREE ADULTS IN WASHINGTON STATE, HEALTH DEPARTMENT CONFIRMS

The company said it hasn’t yet had any confirmed reports of illness connected to the recall.  

The company said consumers should throw out any of the affected products they find in their house and should call Quaker Oats customer relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com to request a refund. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The affected products include Quaker Chewy Bars in chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, dark chocolate chunk, Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon and Blueberry Vanilla Cereals, among others. 

Click here for a full list. 

Last month, a salmonella outbreak connected to cantaloupe caused at least eight deaths in the U.S. and Canada. 