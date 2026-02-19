Popular soda flavor returns as Keurig Dr Pepper rolls out 35 new drinks

Beverage giant Keurig Dr Pepper is significantly expanding its portfolio this year, unveiling more than 35 new drinks across its soda, tea, water, juice and energy brands.

The Burlington, Massachusetts- and Frisco, Texas-based company announced Wednesday that the lineup will feature flavors such as Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut, A&W Root Beer Float, 7UP Shirley Temple and Canada Dry Fruit Splash Strawberry, among others.

"Consumers want beverages that fit every need throughout their day," Katie Webb, vice president of innovation at Keurig Dr Pepper, said in a statement.

Several of the launches will be limited-time offerings.

Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut returns in April, followed by A&W Root Beer Float in July.

7UP Shirley Temple is slated for a nationwide rollout during the holiday season.

Snapple will introduce a limited-time raspberry tea and lemonade blend this summer in celebration of America’s 250th birthday. The brand is also refreshing its packaging and logo beginning in March.

Canada Dry is expanding its Fruit Splash line with a new strawberry flavor set for a nationwide launch in February.

Keurig Dr Pepper said citrus flavors continue to resonate with younger consumers, driving launches such as Bai Barù Blood Orange and Kroger-exclusive 7UP Endless Summer Mandarin Orange.

The company also said zero-sugar sodas are generating six times more dollar growth than regular varieties, and all 2026 carbonated soft drink innovations will be offered in both regular and zero-sugar options.

Mott’s will debut its first zero-sugar juice drink line in March.

In the energy category, brands including GHOST, C4, Bloom and Black Rifle are also expanding flavor offerings.

According to Keurig Dr Pepper's State of Beverages 2025 Trend Report, 44% of Americans – and 72% of Gen Z consumers – try new beverages each month.

"Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut was inspired by viral social media trends and its comeback is powered by pure consumer love – when fans rally this hard for a flavor, we listen," Webb added.