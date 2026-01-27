Keurig recalls more than 80K McCafé decaf K-Cup pods over caffeine mix-up

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a voluntary recall of more than 80,000 McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup pods sold by Keurig Dr Pepper after the company found the pods could contain regular, full-caffeine coffee despite being labeled as decaffeinated.

According to the FDA, the recall involves approximately 960 cartons, each containing 84 coffee pods, for a total of 80,640 individual K-Cups.

Keurig Dr Pepper had already initiated the recall on Dec. 6, 2025, but the FDA classified it as a Class II recall on Jan. 23.

"Outreach to impacted consumers already happened directly in December," a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

"As part of that, consumers were encouraged to contact Keurig Consumer Care directly at (866) 901 2739 to arrange for product replacement," they added.

A Class II recall means that use of or exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or that the likelihood of serious health effects is remote.

The FDA also said the recall was issued because of a labeling error and not because the coffee itself is unsafe to consume.

The recalled McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup pods were sold through a single retailer and distributed in California, Indiana and Nevada.

The affected products are packaged in 84-count cartons with a net weight of 29 ounces (823 grams) and can be identified by UPC code 043000073438, a best-by date of Nov. 17, 2026, batch number 5101564894, material number 5000358463 and ASIN B07GCNDL91, the FDA’s website notes

While consuming the product does not pose a significant health risk for most people, it could cause adverse effects for some consumers, particularly those who are sensitive to caffeine or are advised to avoid it.

People who had bought the recalled pods have been advised to throw them out or return them to where they bought them for a full refund or replacement.

The recall is ongoing while no illnesses or injuries related to the product have been reported.

In a statement to FOX Business, Keurig Dr Pepper said, "At Keurig Dr Pepper, we are committed to the highest standards of safety and quality in the products we produce and distribute. In cooperation with the FDA, we initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of 84-count boxes of McCafe Premium Roast Decaf coffee K-Cup pods, sold through a single retail partner, as the coffee may contain regular caffeinated coffee."

"All consumers who purchased this product were notified directly by the retailer a little more than a month ago and provided with next steps regarding a replacement product. All impacted product remaining with the retailer has been returned to us."