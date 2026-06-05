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Popular baby bottles sold at Walmart recalled after 135 choking hazard reports

Roughly 40,000 Boon NURSH reusable baby bottles recalled

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TOMY International issued a recall Thursday for roughly 40,000 reusable baby bottles sold exclusively at Walmart after more than 130 reports were sent in about a potential choking hazard.

The advisory impacts Boon NURSH 8 oz reusable baby bottles, specifically the three-pack bottles sold in the "pink tie-dye" color pattern, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottles

At least 135 reports were received about the recalled Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottles. (CPSC / Fox News)

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The CPSC said the hard plastic outer shell of the bottle can bubble or partially peel off, which creates loose pieces of plastic film that pose a choking risk to young children.

The affected products, which were manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from November 2025 through May 2026 for around $20. 

A Walmart store in Illinois.

FILE - The baby bottles were sold exclusively at Walmart, according to officials. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

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So far, TOMY has received 135 reports of the outer plastic shell bubbling or peeling, though no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled baby bottles immediately. 

"Safety is a top priority," a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business. "When notified of recalls, we move swiftly to remove the impacted products from our stores and implement a sales block at our registers and online. Customers who have this should discontinue use."

Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottles

The Boon NURSH 8 oz Reusable Baby Bottles were recalled due to a choking hazard. (CPSC / Fox News)

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Customers can contact TOMY to receive a replacement set of three bottles in a different color or a refund in the form of a $22 store credit for booninc.com.

TOMY did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.