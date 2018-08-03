Popular almond milk recalled because it may contain real milk

Dairy company HP Hood has issued a voluntary recall for Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk because the product may contain real milk.

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday the recall covers 145,254 half-gallon cartons that were shipped to stores in 28 states. The recall amounts to less than 0.8% of all half-gallon cartons of refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze shipped in the last 12 months.

In a news release, the FDA said the product is safe to consume for anyone who doesn’t have a milk allergy or sensitivity. There has been one report of an allergic reaction.

The product uses almonds supplied by Blue Diamond Growers, one of the largest almond providers worldwide.

The recall applies to containers with a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018 and a UPC barcode of 41570 05621 printed next to the nutrition facts. Consumers should look for the following information:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

Buyers can receive a refund or make an exchange by returning recalled cartons to the retail location where they made the purchase.