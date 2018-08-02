Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.1 million Ram pickup trucks

Fiat Chrysler is issuing a recall for more than 1.4 million Ram pickup trucks in the U.S. and Canada, warning that tailgates could unexpectedly open while driving.

The recall, which includes approximately 1.15 million pickups in the U.S., covers Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 models from 2015 to 2017. The affected vehicles are equipped with power-locking tailgates and either a 5-foot, 7-inch bed or a 6-foot, 4-inch bed.

The issue was connected to a part that may fracture and cause the tailgate to unlatch while driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

Fiat Chrysler said there are no reports of crashes or injuries related to the defect.

The automaker will notify owners of affected trucks, and dealers will make repairs free of charge. The recall is scheduled to begin Sept. 14.