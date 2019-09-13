Pepsi lets customers cash in on junk food

Pepsi wants customers to cash in on their snacking.

The food and beverage company is starting PepCoin, a loyalty program with PayPal and Venmo, that lets consumers cash in on each Frito-Lay snack and PepsiCo beverage pairing.

PEP PEPSICO INC. 136.02 -1.27 -0.93%

When customers buy a specially marked single-serve PepsiCo beverage and Frito-Lay snack together, they can earn up to 10 percent back on the cost of products including Doritos and Mountain dew.

Here’s how it works:

Customers simply scan the codes on snack bags and under bottle caps with their smartphone. Each time they accrue $2, it automatically transfers to their account with Venmo or PayPal.

"Our mission at PepsiCo is to put smiles on consumers' faces with every sip and bite … there's no doubt PepCoin will do just that," Linda Lagos, PepsiCo's senior director of marketing, said in a statement. "PepCoin will give them a chance to earn a cash reward by enjoying their favorite snack and beverage combinations."

From Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili with Mountain Dew to SunChips Harvest Cheddar with Aquafina, consumers have a plethora of snacking combinations. Customers can couple together 70 different products to form “over a thousand pairing options.”

