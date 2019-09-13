Search

Pepsi lets customers cash in on junk food

By Frank J. ConnorFood and BeverageFOXBusiness

Pepsi is launching it’s first digital cashback rewards program for customers. FOX Business’ Tracee Carrasco with more.video

Pepsi cashback program pays you to eat junk food

Pepsi is launching it’s first digital cashback rewards program for customers. FOX Business’ Tracee Carrasco with more.

Pepsi wants customers to cash in on their snacking. 

Continue Reading Below

The food and beverage company is starting PepCoin, a loyalty program with PayPal and Venmo, that lets consumers cash in on each Frito-Lay snack and PepsiCo beverage pairing.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
PEPPEPSICO INC.136.02-1.27-0.93%

When customers buy a specially marked single-serve PepsiCo beverage and Frito-Lay snack together, they can earn up to 10 percent back on the cost of products including Doritos and Mountain dew.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

Here’s how it works:

Customers simply scan the codes on snack bags and under bottle caps with their smartphone. Each time they accrue $2, it automatically transfers to their account with Venmo or PayPal.

"Our mission at PepsiCo is to put smiles on consumers' faces with every sip and bite … there's no doubt PepCoin will do just that," Linda Lagos, PepsiCo's senior director of marketing, said in a statement. "PepCoin will give them a chance to earn a cash reward by enjoying their favorite snack and beverage combinations."

From Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili with Mountain Dew to SunChips Harvest Cheddar with Aquafina, consumers have a plethora of snacking combinations. Customers can couple together 70 different products to form “over a thousand pairing options.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments