Search

'Broke' worker turns patriotic-themed food truck into New York City staple

By Angelica StabileSmall BusinessFOXBusiness

Yankee Doodle Dandy’s founder and CEO Josh Gatewood went from broke to owning Yankee Doodle Dandy's food truck.video

Boiler room worker uses game show winnings to start successful patriotic food truck

Yankee Doodle Dandy’s founder and CEO Josh Gatewood went from broke to owning Yankee Doodle Dandy's food truck.

The conception of an all-American food truck in New York City may be the quintessential American Dream for one small business owner.

Continue Reading Below

CEO Josh Gatewood started Yankee Doodle Dandy's All-American Chicken Tenders after winning big on American game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

Prior to winning, Gatewood was "broke" and working in a boiler room on Wall Street with only $600 to his name.

"I came up with the idea of Yankee Doodle Dandy's as my direct ancestor was in the Revolutionary War," Gatewood told FOX Bussiness' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria." "So I wanted to capture all-American food and culture."

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

Yankee Doodle Dandy's specializes in fried chicken and credits its fame to an original marinade and brine process. Currently, there are three New York City-based trucks and plans to open a restaurant in the near future.

"The secret to life, truthfully, is not giving up. If you just believe it, go after it, you'll get what you want," said Gatewood. "I don't know everything, but I've learned a lot and I'm still learning every day."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments