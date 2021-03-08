Peloton alternative launches at Sam's Club for $799

Big box retailers are aiming to compete with Peloton.

Sam’s Club has launched a $799 connected fitness bike, an alternative to Peloton made by Echelon Fitness exclusively for the members club.

Like the Peloton bike, the Sport-S Connected Bike comes with a high-resolution screen and allows users to stream live and on-demand workouts that work in tandem with its app. The Sport-S bike costs $1,096 less than Peloton’s standard bike, priced at $1,895. Echelon’s Sport-S bike was made exclusively for Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart. It features 32 resistance levels and comes with a six-month membership.

NORDSTROM PARTNERS WITH TONAL HOME FITNESS COMPANY TO EXPAND RETAIL

More retailers have begun selling at-home fitness equipment in stores to presumably lure shoppers back into stores enabling them to test out products before they buy. Last week, Nordstrom announced a partnership with Tonal, a fitness company that makes wall-mounted strength training machines, to install 40 “shops” in its retail stores nationwide. The equipment costs $2,995 per month with the option to finance it for $149 per month.

And many home fitness companies have seen greater momentum from the new normal of remote work brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Tonal saw sales of its equipment rise by 800% between December 2019 through December 2020, resulting in up to a 12-week wait for delivery, according to data from Stadler as reported by Tech Crunch. Peloton’s sales, meanwhile, increased 232% year-over-year to $757.9 million in November. The publicly-traded company also experienced shipping delays last year.