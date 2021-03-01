Nordstrom partners with Tonal home fitness company to expand retail

Nordstrom is leveling up its fitness game.

The Seattle-based department store is partnering with Tonal, a fitness company that manufactures wall-mounted strength training machines, to install 40 Tonal "shops" inside its retails stores, Nordstrom said Monday.

The Tonal fitness tech, which allows users to weight train without a single weight, currently costs $2,995, with the option for financing at $149 a month.

As part of the partnership, Nordstrom will launch each of the 50-square-foot Tonal shops inside its Women’s Active departments and alongside its workout clothing and fitness products. Shoppers will get to test out the home fitness equipment indoors before they buy.

The Tonal shops will be located at Nordstrom locations in major cities including Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Dallas, among others, the companies said.

The partnership comes as more consumers are becoming increasingly interested in at-home fitness equipment amid coronavirus lockdowns. Tonal saw sales of its equipment rise by 800% between December 2019 through December 2020, leading to up to a 12-week wait for delivery, according to data from Stadler as reported by Tech Crunch. And connected fitness competitor Peloton's sales increased 232% year-over-year to $757.9 million in November. The publicly-traded stationary bike and treadmill company also experienced shipping delays due to a surge in demand in recent months.

“We know customers are looking for inspired workouts that elevate their wellness ambitions, and we're excited to offer them a dynamic new digital fitness experience through our partnership with Tonal," Lori Marten, Nordstrom Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager said of the news.

"Our goal is to help customers discover the latest active gear for style, performance and everything in-between, and we look forward to making it easier than ever to discover everything in one place so they can look and feel their best."