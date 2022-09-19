10 popular kids toys that will be sold ahead of holiday season at BJ's

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and it may be a good time to start thinking about new toys.

With celebrations around the corner, BJ's Wholesale Club has shared its list of the top 10 toys for the 2022 holiday season.

The selections run the gamut from educational toys to arts and crafts.

The list includes "exclusive offerings found only at BJ's, hot picks from leading and beloved brands and must-have toys," per the company press release.

"At BJ’s, we love helping our members create the magic of the season for their loved ones, and with this year’s selection, we are confident that we have what the kids really want," said Dion Evans, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club in a company press release.

"We are delighted to offer our BJ’s members unbeatable savings with a variety of convenient shopping options, saving them time and money so they can embrace the holidays with their families and friends," Evans added.

Here are BJ's top 10 toys which will be sold ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

- Mine2Design Nail Art Studio with Unicorn Nail Dryer

- Got2Glow Fairy Finder with On the Go Bundle

- Gabby’s Closet with Exclusive Cat Figures

- 5 Surprise Disney Shop with 2 Capsule Bundle

- Stomp Rocket Dueling Stomp Racers 4 Pack

- Cry Babies Dressy Tina 12" Doll and Magic Tears Icy World Dino Pack

- Bluey Garbage Truck with Bonus Figure

- Radio Control 1:8 2.4HZ Monster Truck

- Barbie 28" Holiday Doll

- Disney Doorables MegaPeek Pack

These 10 toys are available exclusively to BJ’s members in-club and online at BJs.com beginning in October. Prices on the top 10 toys range from $24.99 to $119.99, according to the BJ's website.

This year, BJ's also debuted its own collection of exclusive toys from their Berkley Jensen brand, featuring an attractively priced collection of classic wooden toys, stuffed animals and imaginary play things.

"We are super proud of the fact that this marks the first year that we will be rolling out our very own exclusive line of toys under the Berkley Jensen brand, which makes this holiday season even more special here at BJ’s," said Evans, in the same press release.

"We hope that both parents and children find joy in our even wider selection of high-quality toys and are confident there will be something for everyone, all at an incredible value,"Evans added.

Here's the lineup of Berkley Jensen offerings.

- Berkley Jensen 65 Piece Wooden Supermarket

- Berkley Jensen Train Table with Bonus Brick Surface

- Berkley Jensen Plush Animals

- Berkley Jensen Riviera Doll House

- Berkley Jensen Wooden Shaker Kitchen

To shop by category, visit BJs.com/toys.