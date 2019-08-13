Olive Garden's lifetime pasta pass: How much some will pay to eat for life

Olive Garden, every family’s favorite Italian casual dining restaurant, is upgrading its Pasta Pass to the ultimate pasta lover's dream – the Lifetime Pasta Pass.

As long as you live, the first 50 lucky people who snag a Lifetime Pasta Pass on Thursday will enjoy a life filled with the restaurant’s signature unlimited pasta, soup, salad and breadsticks.

These pasta "Golden Tickets" cost $400 and are only available to those who first purchase an Annual Pasta Pass, which costs $100.

Pasta fanatics will have to act fast because the 2018 Annual Pasta Passes sold out in less than one second. In 2017, all 22,000 Pasta Passes also sold out in one second.

Lovers of the Italian Kitchen’s fare can get the passes on the website on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. E.T.

Guests can join the online waiting room starting at 1:55 p.m. ET to get their spot in line.

Olive Garden stated this never-before-offered pass will be paid off by the time the lucky patron gets to his 45th bowl. This means if a winner were to purchase the $500 Lifetime Pasta Pass and consume a bowl of pasta per day for 60 years, each bowl would each cost less than three cents.

Less-committed gluten-gluttons can purchase one of the 24,000 Annual Pasta Passes, which entitles you to unlimited pasta over the course of nine weeks in the fall, at $100 plus tax.

"Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago," said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. "With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come."