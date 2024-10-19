Numerous varieties of frozen waffles recalled over possible listeria contamination

Hundreds of varieties of frozen waffles from major brands like Good and Gather, Publix and Best Choice have been recalled due to a possible listeria risk, the manufacturer said Friday.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., decided to recall the waffles voluntarily after routine testing at the manufacturing facility exposed the potential risk.

The company noted that no consumers have reported getting sick after eating any of the frozen waffles.

The brands with frozen waffle packages recalled include: Always Save, Best Choice, BetterGoods, Breakfast Best, Clover Valley, Essentials, Food Lion, Foodhold, Giant Eagle, Good and Gather, Great Value, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, HEB Higher Harvest, Kodiak Cakes, waffles at Price Chopper, Publix, Schnucks, SE Grocers, Simple Truth, Tops, Western Family, Great Value, Selection, No Name and Compliments.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause muscle aches, nausea, high fever, and diarrhea and could potentially be fatal for children, the elderly and the immunocompromised. It can also cause pregnancy complications, miscarriage and stillbirth.

TreeHouse Foods said the waffles were distributed in the U.S. and Canada.

Consumers should return recalled products to the store where they were purchased.

The waffles were sold at various locations, including major retailers like Target, Walmart and Publix.

Last year, Van's gluten-free waffles were recalled over a possible aalergen and in 2022 waffle and pancake mixes sold at Kroger and Walmart were recaleld after "cable fragments" were found inside boxes.