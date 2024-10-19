Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Numerous varieties of frozen waffles recalled over possible listeria contamination

Listeria can cause fever, nausea and diarrhea and even be deadly in young children, the elderly and the immunocompromised

close
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on the listeria outbreak from deli meat and a new study linking COVID-19 to a higher risk of hearing loss. video

Dr. Marty Makary breaks down listeria contamination as US sees outbreak

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on the listeria outbreak from deli meat and a new study linking COVID-19 to a higher risk of hearing loss.

Hundreds of varieties of frozen waffles from major brands like Good and Gather, Publix and Best Choice have been recalled due to a possible listeria risk, the manufacturer said Friday. 

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., decided to recall the waffles voluntarily after routine testing at the manufacturing facility exposed the potential risk. 

The company noted that no consumers have reported getting sick after eating any of the frozen waffles. 

COCA-COLA RECALLS MINUTE MAID ‘ZERO SUGAR’ LEMONADE DUE TO MISLABELING

Multigrain waffles

Hundreds of frozen waffle varieties are included in the recall.  (TreeHouse Foods, Inc. / Fox News)

The brands with frozen waffle packages recalled include: Always Save, Best Choice, BetterGoods, Breakfast Best, Clover Valley, Essentials, Food Lion, Foodhold, Giant Eagle, Good and Gather, Great Value, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, HEB Higher Harvest, Kodiak Cakes, waffles at Price Chopper, Publix, Schnucks, SE Grocers, Simple Truth, Tops, Western Family, Great Value, Selection, No Name and Compliments. 

MORE THAN 2M INFANT SWINGS RECALLED AFTER 5 DEATHS

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause muscle aches, nausea, high fever, and diarrhea and could potentially be fatal for children, the elderly and the immunocompromised. It can also cause pregnancy complications, miscarriage and stillbirth. 

A package of Essentials frozen waffles

TreeHouse Foods said the waffles were distributed in the United States and Canada.  (TreeHouse Foods, Inc. / Fox News)

TreeHouse Foods said the waffles were distributed in the U.S. and Canada. 

Consumers should return recalled products to the store where they were purchased. 

The waffles were sold at various locations, including major retailers like Target, Walmart and Publix. 

buttermilk waffles

Consumers should return recalled products to the store where they were purchased. The waffles were sold at various locations, including major retailers like Target, Walmart and Publix.  (TreeHouse Foods, Inc. / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last year, Van's gluten-free waffles were recalled over a possible aalergen and in 2022 waffle and pancake mixes sold at Kroger and Walmart were recaleld after "cable fragments" were found inside boxes. 