North Face, Supreme parent company says order fulfillment impacted by cybersecurity incident

The parent company behind popular brands like The North Face, Supreme and Vans said it experienced a cybersecurity incident that affected its online order fulfillment capabilities.

VF Corp. said in a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that a threat actor recently encrypted some of its information technology (IT) systems, leading to online order fulfillment and other operational disruptions. Data was also taken, the clothing company said.

VF Corp. is "working to bring the impacted portions of its IT systems back online and implement workarounds for certain offline operations with the aim of reducing disruption to its ability to serve its retail and brand e-commerce consumers and wholesale customers," according to the filing.

Customers can still buy items from VF's physical locations around the world and make purchases on "most" of their brand’s websites, the company said in the filing.

VF Corp. operates more than 1,200 stores as of September. Its other brands include Timberland, Dickies and JanSport.

The disruptions to VF Corp. business came after the company on Dec. 13 "detected unauthorized occurrences on a portion of its information technology systems," prompting it to "immediately" work to "contain, assess and remediate the incident," the filing said.

Other companies such as MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Clorox were hit with cyberattacks earlier this year.

VF Corp. "along with its external cybersecurity experts, continues to work diligently to respond to and mitigate the impact from the incident, and has notified and is cooperating with federal law enforcement," the company said Monday.

It disclosed it did not yet know if the company would see a material financial impact due to the cybersecurity incident that it continued to investigate.

It did note the incident was "reasonably likely to continue to have a material impact on the Company’s business operations until recovery efforts are completed."

