Nike announces coronavirus donation for NYC health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Nike is jumping into the race to help New York's health care workers combat the coronavirus.

The sportswear company said in a press release Wednesday it will donate $500,000 to help New York City provide support to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic, including food assistance and funding for personal protective equipment (PPE). The funding will go to the Food Bank for New York City and the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

"New York City is the epicenter of the pandemic and home to many of our employees, partners and communities," a spokesperson for Nike said in a statement to FOX Business. "We’re doing our part to help support this vibrant city during its time of greatest need."

ACTIVEWEAR BRAND WANTS TO GIVE CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS TO EVERY AMERICAN

Earlier this month, Nike committed $1.6 million to support cities affected by the pandemic, including $100,000 for New York. To date, Nike has given New York City $600,000 toward coronavirus response efforts.

The company is also donating 250,000 three-ply, disposable face masks to New York state.

NIKE UNVEILS CORONAVIRUS FACE SHIELDS TO AID OREGON HEALTH CARE WORKERS

New York is not the only recipient of Nike's support efforts.

The company says it has shipped roughly 130,000 units of full-face shields and PAPR lenses to more than 20 hospitals in Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon and Tennessee.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the release, Nike has donated more than $17.5 million to its global COVID-19 response efforts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NKE NIKE INC. 88.77 +3.57 +4.19%

Nike stock closed at $88.77 per share during Wednesday's trading session, up more than 4 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

There are more than 842,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 46,000 deaths in the United States, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.