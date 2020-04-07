Nike unveils coronavirus face shields to aid Oregon health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Nike unveiled its design on Tuesday for face shields to aid hospitals and health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic in its home state of Oregon.

The retail giant worked with Oregon Health & Science University to develop the much-needed personal protective equipment or PPE. Aside from the face shields, Nike is producing powered, air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses for use in health care facilities throughout Oregon.

INTEL PLEDGES $50M TOWARD CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

“Without proper facial protection, health care workers are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, which could place substantial strain on the health care workforce in the months ahead,” said Dr. Miko Enomoto, an associate professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at OHSU School of Medicine. “The full-face shields help protect health care workers’ faces and also help to prolong the length we can safely use a surgical or N95 mask.”

Nike said it is converting materials used to manufacture its footwear and other apparel to craft the health care equipment. The company worked with health care workers to test prototypes for mass production.

WALMART SUED OVER CORONAVIRUS DEATH BY FAMILY OF DECEASED EMPLOYEE

The first delivery of face shields and PAPR lenses arrived at OHSU last Friday. Nike said the protective gear was produced at its factories in Oregon and Missouri.

Hospitals around the country have noted a shortage of face masks, face shields and other protective gear as the coronavirus pandemic has worsened.

Nike is one of several companies to either shift production and source necessary equipment to aid relief efforts. Tech giant Apple has sourced 20 million face masks, while L.L. Bean has converted material normally used in dog bed liners to produce face masks.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Nike’s generous response to the COVID-19 crisis helps to instill an added layer of confidence and support for health care workers, that we can safely carry out the jobs we were born to do,” Enomoto added.

To date, Nike and its executives have contributed $17 million toward efforts to combat COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Nike CEO John Donahoe disclosed during an earnings call last month that the company was looking into designs for medical equipment.

"This is a moment in society where the private sector has a major role to play,” Donahoe said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS