Nike returns to sell footwear, apparel on Amazon for the first time since 2019

Nike will return to selling apparel and shoes on the Amazon platform in the U.S.

The athleticwear company told FOX Business it was "investing in our marketplace to ensure we’re offering the right products, best services, and tailored experiences to consumers wherever and however they choose to shop."

That effort, Nike said, includes "expanding to new digital accounts," such as Amazon in the U.S., as well as "new physical partners like Printemps, elevating retail experiences across the marketplace, and launching Nike’s AI powered conversational search to improve our online services."

The company’s products on Amazon are currently sold by independent merchants.

"While independent sellers have listed some Nike inventory in our store for many years, Amazon will soon begin sourcing a much wider range of Nike products directly to expand our selection for U.S. customers," an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business.

The e-commerce giant’s spokesperson also said Amazon was "providing an extended period of time for the small number of sellers affected to sell through their inventory of overlapping items."

Nike’s comeback on Amazon comes nearly six years after the company stopped, as it shifted focus to selling on its e-commerce websites and in stores.

It also sells its athletic apparel and footwear via wholesale accounts.

Nike has generated $35.2 billion in revenues over the first three quarters of 2025, a 9% decrease compared to the first nine months of the previous year.

Nike's net income for 2025’s first three quarters amounted to $3 billion. Over the first three quarters of 2025, it had $4.2 billion in net income.

In addition to its namesake brand, Nike owns the Converse brand, which it purchased in 2003, and Jordan brand, which helped make the company a household name.

Reuters contributed to this report.