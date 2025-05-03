Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Nike
Published

Activist athletics wear brand mocks Nike for billboard blunder, other past controversies

'Buy Nike? Maybe just don’t do it' the ad is titled

close
Host of 'The Ricky Cobb Show' on OutKick Ricky Cobb breaks down the advertisements aired during the Super Bowl and speculation over a potential Eagle's White House visit. video

Ricky Cobb slams Nike's Super Bowl ad: Hypocrisy 'so thick you couldn't cut it with a chainsaw'

Host of 'The Ricky Cobb Show' on OutKick Ricky Cobb breaks down the advertisements aired during the Super Bowl and speculation over a potential Eagle's White House visit.

The sportswear juggernaut Nike is facing widespread scrutiny after one of its London billboards had to be removed over holocaust comparisons, and a recent New York Times article reported that the company is allegedly funding a child transgender athletes study.

So, a startup competitor joined in, and taking aim at Nike and other controversies in its past, for marketing purposes. 

The women's activist wear brand XX-XY Athletics released an advertisement this week titled "Buy Nike? Maybe just don’t do it." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

close
Solidarity Capital managing partner Jeff McClean discusses his outlook for Nike shares and jobs growth in December on ‘The Claman Countdown.’  video

Expert is ‘super bullish’ on Nike

Solidarity Capital managing partner Jeff McClean discusses his outlook for Nike shares and jobs growth in December on ‘The Claman Countdown.’ 

The ad pointed out the company's recent controversies involving the billboard and the alleged trans athlete study funding, in addition to past controversies. 

The video featured news headlines from various outlets, including an article from The Guardian covering former runner Mary Cain's $20 million lawsuit against Nike after allegedly suffering years of emotional abuse. The ad also featured a 2023 BCC article covering Canada's ethics watchdog launching an investigation into allegations that Nike Canada and a gold mining company benefited from Uyghur forced labor in their China operations.

XX-XY Athletics has taken aim at Nike in a number of their viral advertising campaigns since the brand launched last year. Their first viral ad, which was titled "Dear Nike," featured female athletes of all ages calling out the company for not standing against trans inclusion in girls' and women's sports. 

XX-XY ATHLETICS LOOKS TO REDEFINE MAINSTREAM IN 2025

close
XX-XY Athletics Founder & CEO Jennifer Sey discusses a high school girl crying during a school board meeting and being cut off by the president while recounting an experience changing in front of a trans athlete on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

The school board president is saying the feelings of boys are more important than girls' rights, says Jennifer Sey.

XX-XY Athletics Founder & CEO Jennifer Sey discusses a high school girl crying during a school board meeting and being cut off by the president while recounting an experience changing in front of a trans athlete on ‘The Bottom Line.’

After Nike debuted its first Super Bowl commercial in 27 years, featuring a star-studded lineup of women athletes including Caitlin Clark, Sha'Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles and JuJu Watkins, many critics were quick to call out Nike for its official company stance in supporting trans athletes competing in women's sports. 

XX-XY responded with its own ad and its own ensemble of brand ambassadors, headlined by Riley Gaines, parodying Nike's Super Bowl spot. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Former Levi Strauss & Co. Brand President Jennifer Sey discusses Australia's new 'right to disconnect' law and reacts to transgender golfer Hailey Davidson competing on the women's tour, on 'Varney & Co.' video

Women's sports must be XX only: Jennifer Sey

Former Levi Strauss & Co. Brand President Jennifer Sey discusses Australia's new 'right to disconnect' law and reacts to transgender golfer Hailey Davidson competing on the women's tour, on 'Varney & Co.'


 Nike previously gave a statement to Fox News Digital addressing its billboard controversy. 

"We did not mean any harm and sincerely apologize for any we caused," the company said. "The London billboards were part of a broader campaign built on runners’ insights and designed to motivate runners to push past what they think is possible. Nike condemns any form of antisemitism. The language should not have been used, and the billboards have come down."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
 