Kim Kardashian partners with Nike on new Skims brand

Nike is partnering with Skims and introducing a new female-focused brand together with the shapewear company co-founded by Kim Kardashian.

NikeSKIMS will combine Nike’s "world-class approach to advanced innovation, sport science and athlete insights" with Skims’ "signature style and inclusive solutions for every body" to bring an "entirely new look of training and fitness" for women to market, Nike said.

Fans of both brands can expect Nike and Skims to launch the inaugural NikeSKIMS line at select retail locations and online in the U.S. during the spring.

The brand will consist of fitness clothing, footwear and accessories.

"Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women. This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body," Kardashian said in a statement.

The brand will offer "extended sizing" when it becomes available, Nike said.

"This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks an incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation," Nike President of Consumer, Product and Brand Heidi O’Neill said. "We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy."

After the initial U.S. roll out, Nike and Skims are targeting a broader, global release for NikeSKIMS next year, according to the companies.

Nike is seeking to expand its women’s business through the partnership with Skims as it continues to work to ensure long-term viability.

Kardashian created Skims with co-founder Jens Grede about six years ago. The company has seen major growth since then, reaching a value of $4 billion in 2023, according to reports.

Kardashian herself has a net worth of $1.7 billion thanks to the success of Skims and other ventures, Forbes reported.