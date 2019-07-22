Last chance, sneakerheads: Bid on these historic Nikes

Nearly all of the 100 rarest sneakers in the world were quickly sold to a Canadian collector. But one pair of kicks remains at Sotheby's, and time is running out to snag them.

The Nike Racing Flat "Moon Shoe" is one of the most iconic sneakers from the company. Only about 12 pairs were created and only a few still exist, and the pair up for auction was handmade by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.

"As the famous story goes, Bowerman was first inspired to create the innovative waffle sole traction pattern found on the brand's early running shoes by tinkering with his wife's waffle iron and pouring rubber into the mold to create the first prototype of the sole," Sotheby's said.

A Nike "Moon Shoe" is on display at Sotheby's auction house in New York on July 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The shoe was first made for runners in the 1972 Olympic Trials, but this particular pair is the only one known to still be in unworn condition.

A pair of 2016 "Nike Mag Back to the Future" shoes are on display at Sotheby's auction house in New York on July 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Sotheby's put the 100 pairs of sneakers up for sale on July 11, but collector Miles Nadal jumped at the opportunity to buy 99 of them. The private sale totaled $850,000, and Nadal told Sotheby's he plans to put the collection on display at his privately-held Dare to Dream Automobile Museum in Toronto, Canada.

"I have always been an avid enthusiast and appreciator of unique art and collectibles that represent innovative design, exceptional craftsmanship, and new and exciting trends in pop culture," Nadal told Sotheby's. "Acquiring such a range of contemporary classes is a unique opportunity to build a substantial sneaker collection of iconic proportions ... I am excited to showcase these magnificent sneakers."

Some of the sneakers Nadal now has in his possession are the Air Jordan 11 "Derek Jeter," Chanel X Pharrell X Adidas owned by Karl Lagerfeld, the 2011 and 2016 Nike Mags (think "Back To The Future" on those) and Travis Scott X Air Jordan 4 "Friends and Family collection.

He tried to buy all 100, but the consignor of the Nike "Moon Shoes" reportedly wanted to keep the property open to the public.

A pair of 2017 Adidas Karl Lagerfeld sneakers are on display at Sotheby's auction house in New York on July 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The Nike Waffle Racing Flat "Moon Shoe" is expected to fetch anywhere between $110,000 to $160,000, and the online bidding ends Tuesday at 2 p.m. EDT.