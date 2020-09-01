Nike launches maternity apparel collection for sporty moms

Nike unveiled its first-ever collection of maternity apparel specifically designed for women who are pregnant or postpartum on Tuesday.

Dubbed Nike (M), product designs for the apparel line were based on data from “more than 150,000 comparison scans of non-pregnant women against those of pregnant women.” Nike also sought input from some of the top athletes it sponsors, including U.S. women’s national soccer team standout Alex Morgan, pro golfer Michelle Wie West and British track and field star Perri Edwards.

"The more we listened to expecting mothers and postpartum mothers, the more we learned, reworked and innovated through inclusive design," said Carmen Zolman, Nike’s senior design director for apparel innovation. "It's the project of a lifetime to work in lockstep with all kinds of mothers to bring to life a capsule that truly supports women's relationship with sport during such a transformative time in their lives."

To start, the Nike (M) collection will consist of four products – a pullover, a sports bra, a tank and leggings – designed with the needs of mothers in mind. For example, the sports bra is designed to be adjustable to allow for nursing, while the leggings have an adjustable waistband that worn up or down as the pregnancy progresses.

Nike’s maternity line is scheduled to debut on Sept. 17 in North America, Europe and Africa, the company said.

The sports apparel giant unveiled the collection months after the company faced public criticism for its maternity policies.

In 2019, several Nike-sponsored athletes, including six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Fenix, accused the company of enforcing financial penalties if they missed performance goals due to pregnancy. Facing public criticism, Nike changed its policy and said it would include language protecting the compensation of pregnant athletes in future endorsement deals.

