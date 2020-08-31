LeBron James' son Bronny lands sponsorship deal in this booming industry

High school basketball prospect LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, has signed a sponsorship deal with FaZe Clan, the top esports company announced on Sunday.

James, 15, will host video game livestreams for the company under the gamer tag “FaZe Bronny.” An avid gamer, James regularly streams popular titles such as “Call of Duty” and “Fortnite.” He has more than 330,000 followers on Twitch, the Amazon-owned video streaming platform.

FaZe is considered one of North America’s top outfits for competitive video game players. The company announced the signing with a video of James’ gaming highlights posted on its social media channels.

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed. James is ranked No. 24 on ESPN’s current list of the top high school basketball prospects in the class of 2023.

James joins a growing number of celebrity athletes at all levels who have signed on with FaZe in recent months. The company’s other signings include Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

James’ father is one of the most sought-after celebrity endorsers in pro sports. The Los Angeles Lakers star earned $60 million from endorsements last year alone, according to Forbes.

The global esports industry is expected to exceed $1.1 billion in total revenue in 2020, according to market research firm Newzoo.

