Foot Locker, Nike open tech-enhanced 'Power Store' in NYC

Sports retail giants Foot Locker and Nike are teaming up to open a new tech-integrated “Power Store” in New York City as both companies look to attract customers to physical locations in the e-commerce age.

Based in the Washington Heights neighborhood, the 9,000 square foot store is set to open on Aug. 10 and will be fully integrated with the Nike mobile app. Shoppers can use the app to scan in-store products for inventory and price information, reserve items for pickup or get exclusive access to certain products.

The Power Store is the first Foot Locker location to feature Nike App integration. The retail chain operates other Power Stores in Detroit, Philadelphia, London, Liverpool and Hong Kong, with plans to open more than a dozen new locations this year.

"The launch of the Washington Heights Community Power Store serves as an opportunity for us to enhance the in-store customer experience by working in tandem with one of our strongest partners, Nike," said Frank Bracken, VP General Manager, Foot Locker & Kids Foot Locker US.

"We're focused on creating immersive brand connections that are authentically tied to the neighborhoods we serve. By partnering with Nike, we're able to offer our customers a seamless and friction-less retail experience that will serve and engage the Washington Heights community beyond traditional brick and mortar capabilities."

Both Foot Locker and Nike have ramped up their digital sales efforts as more customers ditch traditional shopping at brick-and-mortar locations for e-commerce options. Nike is Foot Locker’s biggest retail partner, with its products accounting for the majority of the chain’s sales.

The Washington Heights location will feature several Nike showcases, including an “Unlock Box” where the company’s loyalty program members can obtain limited-edition gear and a “Shoecase” for early sneaker releases.

