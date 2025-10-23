Expand / Collapse search
Coca-Cola recalls 3 popular sodas over potential foreign material contamination

Texas-based distributor pulled affected products from McAllen, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio store shelves

We need to give our kids real food again, says RFK Jr.

Some Coca-Cola products are being recalled over the potential presence of foreign material in the products, according to federal officials. 

About 1,115 units of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12-ounce cans in 12 and 35 packs, 2,322 units of Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans in 24 and 35 packs, and 791 units of Sprite 12-ounce cans in 12 and 35 packs are included in the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

The products are considered Class II recalls, which is when the use or exposure to a product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the FDA's website.  

Texas-based Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages LLC initiated the recall on Oct. 3, and the FDA issued the Class II classification a few weeks later. 

A shot of Coca-Cola on display.

About 1,115 units of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 12-ounce cans in 12 and 35 packs are being recalled. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for NYCWFF / Getty Images)

FOX Business reached out to Coca-Cola for comment.  

A roll of Sprite labels rotate as bottles are labeled.

A roll of Sprite labels rotates as bottles are labeled at Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd.'s production facility in the suburb of Moorabbin in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012.  (Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the company told Today that the recalled products were distributed in the McAllen/Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio areas of Texas. That's as far as the recall extended, the spokesperson said. 

A 12-pack of Coke beverages is displayed on a counter in a 7-eleven convenient store on July 17, 2025, in Austin, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

All of the affected products were pulled from store shelves out of an abundance of caution by Oct. 10, the spokesperson added. 

