Naked Brand stock pops after striking Heidi Klum CVS deal

CVS shoppers will soon be able to step inside supermodel Heidi Klum’s closet and buy two of her products from 4,000 stores in the U.S.

The partnership was announced Tuesday, and Naked Brand Group shares were up more than 44% on the news.

“We are pleased to have launched a long-term strategic partnership with CVS Health, which has placed our high-margin Heidi Klum Intimates Solutions line in over 4,000 retail locations across the United States,” Naked Brand CEO Justin Davis-Rice said in a press release.

The brand’s stick-on silicon bras and dressing tape will soon be available in the CVS cosmetics section.