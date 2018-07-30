Tesla sells limited-edition $1,500 surfboard, hits eBay for $4K

Electric automaker Tesla unveiled a pricey surfboard on its website over the weekend, which fans of the brand snapped up quickly.

The $1,500 limited-edition surfboard was sold out after just one day of public availability. According to the description of the product on the company website, the board was designed in collaboration with Matt Biolos, who shapes boards for World Surf League Championship athletes. It features the Tesla logo, the same matte and gloss finishes used on Tesla cars and can “comfortably” fit in any Model S, X or 3 vehicle – either inside and outside.

Each “short” 6’8” board is custom made to order, while only 200 total will be produced. It will take between two to 10 weeks for those who placed orders to receive their purchases.

While the product was sold out on Tesla’s website by Sunday, as of Monday afternoon, interested consumers could purchase the board on eBay for a heavy markup. One new posting offered a listing price of $3,999.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s infrastructure venture, The Boring Company, sold a limited number of flamethrowers, which were priced at $500 each. The item, which also sold out, grossed $10 million for Musk’s startup.

Tesla also sells a number of miscellaneous items on its website, including apparel, vehicle accessories and even a pocket-sized charger for mobile devices.