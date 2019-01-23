Mercedes-Benz Stadium food, drink prices to stay cheap for Super Bowl LIII

The Super Bowl may be one of the most expensive sporting events of the year, but Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s famously cheap concession stand prices are staying in place for this year’s game on Feb. 3.

The stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL’s regular season, has featured “Fan First Menu Pricing” since it opened to the public in 2017. The menu offers popular food and drink concession items at discounted prices, featuring deals such as $2 hot dogs, $3 slices of pizza and $5 draft beers.

“Mercedes-Benz Stadium does not dynamically price food and beverage based on events,” stadium officials said in a press release last August. “All pricing remains the same for any event in the stadium, which includes Super Bowl LIII to be played in the stadium next February.”

The items on Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s Fan First Menu are all offered for “whole dollar” amounts – a policy meant to speed up transactions and cut down on wait times. The original menu featured low prices on 12 popular items, though officials have since reduced the cost of other select offerings such as chili cheese fries. The discounts amount to a 50 percent decrease in pricing compared to past seasons at the Falcons’ old home stadium.

Super Bowl attendees will see significant savings on trips to concession stands compared to previous venues. For example, hot dogs will be $4 cheaper than they were at last year’s Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, ESPN reported.

"We said this in our negotiations with the SEC, the college football championship, the Super Bowl, and the Final Four ... what we basically said is every customer that comes through that door is our customer,'' Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay told ESPN. "So we want to treat all those customers the same and give them the same experience in food and beverage.

Food prices will remain low at this year’s game, but fans will be without one popular option on Super Bowl Sunday. The Chick-fil-A location at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed during the game in accordance with company policy, FOX Business confirmed this week.

Super Bowl LIII will take place on Feb. 3.