Super Bowl: Will Chick-fil-A at Mercedes-Benz Stadium be open on Sunday?

Super Bowl LIII will be played in Chick-fil-A’s home city of Atlanta on Feb. 3, but the popular fast-food chain has no plans to alter its policy on Sunday store hours to accommodate the big game.

The fast-food chain’s location inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium will remain closed on Super Bowl Sunday in accordance with company policy, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. Another vendor will occupy the location during the game.

Chick-fil-A closes all of its store locations on Sunday at the behest of its founder, Truett Cathy, who instituted the policy in 1946 “so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose,” according to the company’s website. Officials noted that the stadium’s Chick-fil-A is open for many other events, even if it's closed during the Super Bowl.

“We’re open for about 100 events a year that happen right here at the stadium,” Jonathan Hollis, franchise operator of the Chick-fil-A at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, said in a statement. “We have Atlanta United soccer games, concerts, college football games, high school football games, band competitions and more. We even have a monster struck rally!”

Chick-fil-A’s store policy has done little to slow down the chain’s rapid growth in recent years. The brand operates more than 2,100 U.S. restaurants.

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy told FOX Business correspondent Gerri Willis that the chain’s sales surpassed $10.5 billion in 2018, adding that the chain is eyeing international expansion in the coming years.

“We have aspirations of being able to grow over to Europe and into Asia as well,” Cathy said.