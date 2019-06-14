Mattel launches 'Hot Wheels id,' merging smart tech with classic toy

article

Mattel is bringing a new digital aspect to the classic Hot Wheels toy.

The company launched Hot Wheels id on Friday, which offers kids “a Mixed Play experience” through updated cars, a Smart Track and Race Portal, as well as an app, according to a news release.

The addition of wireless technology allows the new “premium die-cast vehicles” to be scanned, recognized and store information on how the car performed, the company said. Individual vehicles cost $6.99.

Also unveiled was the Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit, which showcases a fresh “track design to boost speed and enhance racing, jumping and crashing, while also adding total distance traveled to your vehicle stats,” according to the news release.

“The Smart Track includes the fastest, most powerful booster Hot Wheels has ever made as well as two exclusive Hot Wheels id vehicles and the Hot Wheels Race Portal,” it continued.

The Race Portal, which can be purchased separately and works with the classic track, scans the cars into the app and monitors speed and the amount of laps taken, Mattel explained.

The Smart Track Kit costs $179.99, whereas the Race Portal on its own costs $39.99.

The free app that goes with the toys features a “virtual garage” and other activities, the company said.

“While the brand is no stranger to digital play, this is the first time our fans will be able to keep track of top-speeds, races-won, and challenges-completed with Hot Wheels id die-cast in the physical world,” Chris Down, Mattel’s chief design officer, said. “Then, they can collect, manage and race the same cars in the digital world. This revolutionary Mixed Play experience enables kids of all ages to take on challenges like never before.”

Hot Wheels id can be found at certain Apple store locations, as well as their website and on the App Store, Mattel said.