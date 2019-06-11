Kroger to sell CBD-infused products, joining Walgreens and CVS

Kroger will soon be selling CBD-infused products, joining the likes of Walgreens, CVS and GNC, who have already announced their plans to sell CBD products.

The grocer will be selling topical products in 945 stores across 17 states, a spokeswoman told Fox Business in a statement.

“Like many retailers, we are starting to offer our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD,” the spokeswoman said.

“CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations. Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety,” she added.

Other retailers have previously announced their decision to sell CBD products, including Walgreens and rival CVS in March.

Though hemp-derived CBD has been legal since President Trump signed a farm bill into law last December, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved adding CBD in food, drinks or dietary supplements.

The FDA held a hearing in May so the agency could learn more about CBD and consider approving its use in those areas, according to The Associated Press.

The hearing was seen as an important step toward clarifying regulations around the ingredient, the outlet said.

Some questions lingered as far as CBD’s safety is concerned, acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said at the time, mentioning examples such as determining the acceptable daily dose.

Other speakers including academic researchers, businesses and consumer advocates reportedly urged the FDA to move quickly, noting that the industry is growing rapidly with little oversight.

CBD often comes from a cannabis plant known as hemp, which is defined by the U.S. government as having less than 0.3% THC, the compound that causes marijuana's mind-altering effect. CBD doesn't cause that high, but fans of the products claim benefits including relief for pain and anxiety.

Fox Business’ Elizabeth Zwirz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.