Man angry about Popeyes chicken sandwich shortage pulls gun on restaurant worker

An irate customer pulled a gun on a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen employee in Texas upon learning the popular food chain had sold out of its widely popular chicken sandwiches, police said Tuesday.

The man was part of a group of four people who walked into the restaurant located on Scott Street in Houston around 8:45 p.m. local time Monday to order food, Houston Police said.

But after learning Popeyes had run out of the coveted chicken sandwiches, he brandished a gun – prompting employees to run to the back of the store, a police spokesperson told FOX Business.

The group – two men and two women who were in their late teens or early 20s – fled with a third woman in a black, older model SUV.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, the police spokesperson said.

Investigators on Tuesday were scouring through surveillance footage for any evidence that might lead them to the suspects.

No arrests were made and no suspects were identified as of the posting of this story.

Popeyes announced on Twitter on Aug. 27 they had sold out of the popular chicken sandwiches after listing them on the menu for only two weeks.

The sandwich garnered an influx of attention following a Twitter feud with popular food chain Chick-fil-A over its own chicken sandwich.

Popeyes – which boasts more than 2,600 chains worldwide – had expected their inventory to last through the end of September.

The food chain will announce the return of 'The Sandwich' via a push notification through the Popeyes smartphone app.