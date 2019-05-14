Popeyes serving heart-shaped biscuits in honor of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

article

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is dishing out the love on Tuesday with a fun twist on their “cult-favorite” biscuits.

The fast-food chain is ringing in National Buttermilk Biscuit Day by serving up “Love That” biscuits, which come in the shape of a heart, they announced in a news release.

The design is Popeyes’ way of “showing its appreciation for all the love,” the company said while noting that last year, they sold more than 292 million biscuits.

But the buttery treats won’t stick around very long – they’ll only be available on Tuesday at participating restaurants in Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans and New York, Popeyes said.

"For more than 40 years, our biscuits have been celebrated as a very beloved menu item," Amy Alarcon, Head Chef of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, said. "With our buttermilk biscuits at the heart of our menu, it only made sense to celebrate with heart shaped biscuits on National Buttermilk Biscuit Day."