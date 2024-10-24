Luxury department store removes the word ‘Christmas’ from popular gift catalog

An iconic annual gift catalog known for its extravagance has removed the word "Christmas" from its name after a nearly 100-year run.



Neiman Marcus' "Christmas Book," in print since 1926, first started as a 16-page booklet. In the years since, it has become popular among the wealthy and bucket list dreamers alike for its "Fantasy Gift."

The shift from the "Christmas Book" to "Holiday Book" for this year's catalog has raised hackles inside the 117-year-old company based in Dallas, according to reporting from the New York Post.



New CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck is rumored to be unpopular inside the company, per sources, who has instituted layoffs and internal restructurings.

"If Geoffroy and his team put as much time into running the business as they did on expressing viewpoints about DEI, we would be buying Saks or launching an IPO," one employee said to The New York Post. "Instead, my job is at risk because of our business failure."



The "Fantasy Gift" has been an especially popular focal point of the catalog every year since its inception in 1959. These gifts are especially eye-popping for their price tags and rarity.



2024's "Fantasy Gifts" include a $1.9 million 18th-century drawn carriage which once belonged to the Spanish royal family and a $777,777 Namibian safari.

The current catalog cover doesn't mention the new rebrand; instead the new cover only refers to the book as "A Neiman's Fantasy."



Neiman Marcus will be purchased by HBC, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, in 2025.



One employee told the New York Post, "We do feel that this was a last hurrah for Geoffroy."

Neiman Marcus did not respond to Fox Business' request for comment.