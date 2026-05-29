Lounge sold on Amazon recalled after customer's finger amputated

A lounge chair sold on Amazon.com is being recalled after a customer lost a finger while adjusting it, officials said.

The chair, made by the company Giantex, poses an "amputation risk" when consumers place their fingers in a pinch point when adjusting the chair, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a notice.

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Around 1,155 units are subject to the recall, the commission said.

"The recalled lounge chairs are blue and measure 76 inches long, 23 inches wide, and 13 inches high. They have a five-position adjustable locking system, and the backrest height can be adjusted from 13.5 inches to 26.5 inches," the CPSC said.

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The chair, which was manufactured in China, has the model number NP10025NY printed on the front and side of the product packaging.

It was sold on Amazon.com and Giantex.com between August 2023 and October 2025 for between $75 and $90.

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"Consumers should stop using the recalled lounge chairs immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund," the recall states. "Consumers will be instructed to either request a prepaid return package or will be asked to destroy the recalled lounge chair by detaching the headrest pillow, cutting the fabric, and providing photographic proof of destruction."

Anyone who purchased the chair is asked to contact Giantex for a full refund.