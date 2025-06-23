Grocery giant Kroger to close 60 stores in next 18 months

U.S. grocer Kroger is planning to close dozens of stores by the end of next year.

The massive Cincinnati-based grocery store chain made the announcement on Friday. It operates thousands of supermarkets and pharmacies across the nation and is planning to close 60 stores in the next 18 months, a first-quarter 2025 earnings report said.

While the report said the company's profits "exceeded our expectations," Director Ron Sargent said in an earnings call that the company reviewed areas not meaningful to its future growth and determined that closing the stores "will make the company more efficient."

"Unfortunately, today, not all of our stores are delivering the sustainable results we need," Sargent said on Friday. "To position our company for future success, this morning, we announce plans to close approximately 60 stores over the next 18 months."

The report said the closures cost Kroger a $100 million impairment charge.

However, as a result of the shutdowns, the company "expects a modest financial benefit" and is planning to reinvest the savings back into the customer experience. The loss is not expected to impact full-year guidance .

Kroger told Fox News Digital that the company will not be releasing a list of which locations will be impacted at this time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KR THE KROGER CO. 73.97 +2.02 +2.80%

All employees from the closing stores will be offered jobs at other locations, according to the report. Kroger currently employs nearly 410,000 associates across the country.

Total company sales were $45.1 billion in the first quarter compared to $45.3 billion for the same period last year.