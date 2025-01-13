Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail
Published

Kohl's is closing 27 stores in 15 states. Here's where they're located

Kohl's described the locations set to close as "underperforming"

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Twenty-seven "underperforming" Kohl’s stores are set to shutter this spring.

The locations, named late last week by Kohl’s, will permanently close their doors by April, according to the Wisconsin-based retailer.

"While Kohl’s continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores," Kohl’s said. 

Kohl's storefront with logo

As a Kohl's Rewards member, you earn 5% on every purchase, every day. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

The stores that Kohl’s has chosen to shutter are located in 15 states. In total, the retailer currently operates over 1,150 locations in the U.S.

KOHL'S SHARES TUMBLE ON EARNINGS MISS, CEO TO STEP DOWN IN JANUARY

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Kohl’s CEO Tom Kingsbury said of the planned store and fulfillment center closures. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

Kohl's stores slated for closure

Alabama

  • 21000 Town Center Ave. in Spanish Fort

Arkansas

  • 13909 Chenal Pkwy. in Little Rock West

California

  • 5505 Balboa Ave. in Balboa/San Diego
  • 134 N El Camino Real in Encinitas
  • 43782 Christy St. in Fremont
  • 350 Showers Dr. in Mountain View
  • 1116 1st St. in Napa
  • 4525 Rosewood Dr. in Pleasanton
  • 1896 Arden Way in Point West/Sacramento
  • 5010 Northgate Dr. in San Rafael
  • 205 Madonna Rd. in San Luis Obispo
  • 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd. in Westchester

Colorado

  • 6584 S Parker Rd. in Arapahoe Crossing/Aurora

Georgia

  • 2050 W Liddell Rd. in Duluth

Idaho

  • 400 N Milwaukee St. in Boise

Illinois

  • 11860 S Route 59 in Plainfield
  • 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd. in Spring Hill/West Dundee

Massachusetts

  • 501 Technology Center Dr. in Stoughton

New Jersey

  • 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd. in East Windsor

Ohio

  • 4150 Hunt Rd. in Blue Ash
  • 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr. in Forest Park/Cincinnati

Oregon

  • 10010 NE Halsey St. in Portland Gateway

Pennsylvania

  • 351 W Schuylkill Rd. in Pottstown

Texas

  • 18224 Preston Rd. in North Dallas

Utah

  • 13319 S 3600 W Ste. 13LOT in Riverton

Virginia

  • 2100 Centreville Rd. in Herndon
  • 100 Gristmill Plz. in Williamsburg

Kohl’s said it has offered the affected people who work at the soon-to-shutter locations "competitive" severance or the option to apply for other Kohl’s positions. 

MACY'S IS CLOSING 66 STORES. HERE'S WHERE THEY'RE LOCATED

San Bernardino fulfillment center to close as well

The retailer’s planned 2025 "real estate changes" involve shuttering its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center in California in May as well, the retailer said. 

The company has "increased efficiencies with new technology capabilities at newer EFC facilities and has expanded the company’s ability to fulfill customer orders from store locations, allowing the company to maintain its ability to fulfill orders without the San Bernardino facility," it explained.  

Kohl's background with Kohl's app on cell phone

The Kohl's app allows customers a way to save coupons, see their Kohl's rewards balance and scan in-store products to determine the price. (Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket / Getty Images)

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the retailer said it will see $60-80 million worth of pre-tax charges in connection to the "real estate and workforce rationalization" that it announced. 

Kohl's shopping store

An activist investor is renewing a push to get department-store chain Kohl’s Inc. to take action to boost its lagging stock. (iStock / iStock)

Those charges will largely occur during the final quarter of 2024, according to Kohl’s

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In late November, the retailer said it had generated $10.21 billion in net sales over the first three quarters of 2024. That represented a decrease of over 6% compared to the same nine months in the prior year. 

Its net income over the first three quarters of 2024 was $61 million. 