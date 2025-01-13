Kohl's is closing 27 stores in 15 states. Here's where they're located

Twenty-seven "underperforming" Kohl’s stores are set to shutter this spring.

The locations, named late last week by Kohl’s, will permanently close their doors by April, according to the Wisconsin-based retailer.

"While Kohl’s continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores," Kohl’s said.

The stores that Kohl’s has chosen to shutter are located in 15 states. In total, the retailer currently operates over 1,150 locations in the U.S.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Kohl’s CEO Tom Kingsbury said of the planned store and fulfillment center closures. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

Kohl's stores slated for closure

Alabama

21000 Town Center Ave. in Spanish Fort

Arkansas

13909 Chenal Pkwy. in Little Rock West

California

5505 Balboa Ave. in Balboa/San Diego

134 N El Camino Real in Encinitas

43782 Christy St. in Fremont

350 Showers Dr. in Mountain View

1116 1st St. in Napa

4525 Rosewood Dr. in Pleasanton

1896 Arden Way in Point West/Sacramento

5010 Northgate Dr. in San Rafael

205 Madonna Rd. in San Luis Obispo

8739 S Sepulveda Blvd. in Westchester

Colorado

6584 S Parker Rd. in Arapahoe Crossing/Aurora

Georgia

2050 W Liddell Rd. in Duluth

Idaho

400 N Milwaukee St. in Boise

Illinois

11860 S Route 59 in Plainfield

3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd. in Spring Hill/West Dundee

Massachusetts

501 Technology Center Dr. in Stoughton

New Jersey

72 Princeton Hightstown Rd. in East Windsor

Ohio

4150 Hunt Rd. in Blue Ash

100 Cincinnati Mills Dr. in Forest Park/Cincinnati

Oregon

10010 NE Halsey St. in Portland Gateway

Pennsylvania

351 W Schuylkill Rd. in Pottstown

Texas

18224 Preston Rd. in North Dallas

Utah

13319 S 3600 W Ste. 13LOT in Riverton

Virginia

2100 Centreville Rd. in Herndon

100 Gristmill Plz. in Williamsburg

Kohl’s said it has offered the affected people who work at the soon-to-shutter locations "competitive" severance or the option to apply for other Kohl’s positions.

San Bernardino fulfillment center to close as well

The retailer’s planned 2025 "real estate changes" involve shuttering its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center in California in May as well, the retailer said.

The company has "increased efficiencies with new technology capabilities at newer EFC facilities and has expanded the company’s ability to fulfill customer orders from store locations, allowing the company to maintain its ability to fulfill orders without the San Bernardino facility," it explained.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the retailer said it will see $60-80 million worth of pre-tax charges in connection to the "real estate and workforce rationalization" that it announced.

Those charges will largely occur during the final quarter of 2024, according to Kohl’s.

In late November, the retailer said it had generated $10.21 billion in net sales over the first three quarters of 2024. That represented a decrease of over 6% compared to the same nine months in the prior year.

Its net income over the first three quarters of 2024 was $61 million.