Kohl's is closing 27 stores in 15 states. Here's where they're located
Kohl's described the locations set to close as "underperforming"
Twenty-seven "underperforming" Kohl’s stores are set to shutter this spring.
The locations, named late last week by Kohl’s, will permanently close their doors by April, according to the Wisconsin-based retailer.
"While Kohl’s continues to believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base, these specific locations were underperforming stores," Kohl’s said.
The stores that Kohl’s has chosen to shutter are located in 15 states. In total, the retailer currently operates over 1,150 locations in the U.S.
"We always take these decisions very seriously," Kohl’s CEO Tom Kingsbury said of the planned store and fulfillment center closures. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."
Kohl's stores slated for closure
Alabama
- 21000 Town Center Ave. in Spanish Fort
Arkansas
- 13909 Chenal Pkwy. in Little Rock West
California
- 5505 Balboa Ave. in Balboa/San Diego
- 134 N El Camino Real in Encinitas
- 43782 Christy St. in Fremont
- 350 Showers Dr. in Mountain View
- 1116 1st St. in Napa
- 4525 Rosewood Dr. in Pleasanton
- 1896 Arden Way in Point West/Sacramento
- 5010 Northgate Dr. in San Rafael
- 205 Madonna Rd. in San Luis Obispo
- 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd. in Westchester
Colorado
- 6584 S Parker Rd. in Arapahoe Crossing/Aurora
Georgia
- 2050 W Liddell Rd. in Duluth
Idaho
- 400 N Milwaukee St. in Boise
Illinois
- 11860 S Route 59 in Plainfield
- 3000 Spring Hill Ring Rd. in Spring Hill/West Dundee
Massachusetts
- 501 Technology Center Dr. in Stoughton
New Jersey
- 72 Princeton Hightstown Rd. in East Windsor
Ohio
- 4150 Hunt Rd. in Blue Ash
- 100 Cincinnati Mills Dr. in Forest Park/Cincinnati
Oregon
- 10010 NE Halsey St. in Portland Gateway
Pennsylvania
- 351 W Schuylkill Rd. in Pottstown
Texas
- 18224 Preston Rd. in North Dallas
Utah
- 13319 S 3600 W Ste. 13LOT in Riverton
Virginia
- 2100 Centreville Rd. in Herndon
- 100 Gristmill Plz. in Williamsburg
Kohl’s said it has offered the affected people who work at the soon-to-shutter locations "competitive" severance or the option to apply for other Kohl’s positions.
San Bernardino fulfillment center to close as well
The retailer’s planned 2025 "real estate changes" involve shuttering its San Bernardino E-commerce Fulfillment Center in California in May as well, the retailer said.
The company has "increased efficiencies with new technology capabilities at newer EFC facilities and has expanded the company’s ability to fulfill customer orders from store locations, allowing the company to maintain its ability to fulfill orders without the San Bernardino facility," it explained.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the retailer said it will see $60-80 million worth of pre-tax charges in connection to the "real estate and workforce rationalization" that it announced.
Those charges will largely occur during the final quarter of 2024, according to Kohl’s.
In late November, the retailer said it had generated $10.21 billion in net sales over the first three quarters of 2024. That represented a decrease of over 6% compared to the same nine months in the prior year.
Its net income over the first three quarters of 2024 was $61 million.