Macy's is closing 66 stores. Here's where they're located
Macy's CEO said the closures will 'allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores'
Macy’s on Thursday named 66 stores it plans to close this year.
The slew of "non-go-forward" locations that Macy’s said will permanently close are spread across 22 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
The closures stem from the "Bold New Chapter" initiative the retailer has been implementing since last February to "return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth," according to a press release.
Shuttering about 150 "underproductive" stores by the end of 2026 is one of the measures that Macy’s previously outlined for the initiative.
A "majority" of the 66 stores that Macy’s identified on Thursday will shut their doors for good during the first quarter of 2025, according to the document listing the locations.
These are the locations of the closing stores:
Arizona
- 6535 E Southern Ave in Mesa
California
- 750 W 7th St in Los Angeles
- 2838 South El Camino Real in San Mateo
- 6000 Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights
- 300 Westminster Mall in Westminster
- 200 Newpark Mall in Newark
- 1555 Camino De La Reina in San Diego
- 2015 Birch Rd Ste 2 in Chula Vista
- 1400 Redwood Hwy in Corte Madera
- 414 K St in Sacramento
Colorado
- 8298 E Northfield Blvd in Denver
- 6797 South Vine St in Centennial
Florida
- 801 N Congress Ave Ste 100 in Boynton Beach
- 4501 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale
- 13640 Pines Blvd in Pembroke Pines
- 13251 South Dixie Highway in Miami
- 298 Westshore Plz in Tampa
- 820 W Town Pkwy in Altamonte Springs
- 3501 S Tamiami Trl Ste 600 in Sarasota
- 9339 Glades Road in Boca Raton
Georgia
- 3360 Venture Parkway in Duluth
- 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 2318 in Duluth
- 3630 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee
Idaho
- 200 W Hanley Ave Ste 200-4 in Coeur D’Alene
Illinois
- 104 White Oaks Mall in Springfield
Louisiana
- 5733 Johnston St Ste 2098 in Lafayette
Massachusetts
- 101 Kingston Collection Way Ste 1 in Kingston
Maryland
- 6901 Security Blvd Ste 871 in Baltimore
- 600 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air
Michigan
- 3400 S Airport Rd W in Traverse City
- 14200 Lakeside Cir in Sterling Heights
- 500 W 14 Mile Rd in Troy
- 4600 Miller Rd in Flint
Minnesota
- 3001 White Bear Ave N Ste 2035 in Maplewood
- 14251 Burnhaven Dr in Burnsville
Missouri
- 400 NW Barry Rd Ste 150 in Kansas City
- 10 S County Center Way in St. Louis
New Jersey
- 459 Prospect Avenue West in Orange
New York
- 1550 Union Turnpike in New Hyde Park
- 834 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington
- 88-01 Queens Blvd in Elmhurst
- 2027 Emmons Avenue in Brooklyn
- 397 Greece Ridge Center in Rochester
- 400 Sunrise Mall in Massapequa
- 422 Fulton St in Brooklyn
- 98 Richmond Hill Road in Staten Island
- 404 East Fordham Rd in the Bronx
Ohio
- 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Spc 2 in Beavercreek
- 5001 Monroe St Ste D100 in Toledo
Oregon
- 2055 NE Allie Ave in Hillsboro
- 400 High St NE in Salem
Pennsylvania
- 5580 Goods Ln Ste 2178 in Altoona
- 245 Exton Square Mall in Exton
- 1300 Market St in Philadelphia
- 59 Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes Barre
Tennessee
- 4545 Poplar Ave in Memphis
Texas
- 100 Almeda Mall in Houston
- 201 Stacy Rd in Fairview
- 6209 W Park Blvd in Plano
- 321 State St in Southlake
- 1751 River Run #101 in Fort Worth
- 6101 Long Prairie Rd Ste 500 in Flower Mound
Virginia
- 170 Southpark Cir in Colonial Heights
Washington
- 3500 S Meridian Ste 985 in Puyallup
- 15340 N.E. 24th Street in Redmond
- 10315 Silverdale Way NW in Silverdale
"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," CEO Tony Spring said in a statement.
Under Macy’s "Bold New Chapter" initiative, the retailer is also making investments in its "go-forward locations" and looking to open more small-format locations. There are a total of 350 "go-forward" stores, the company has said.
Macy’s will "simplify and modernize end-to-end operations," as well as open more Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury locations, the retailer said in February when it announced the "Bold New Chapter" plan.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|M
|MACY'S INC.
|15.85
|-0.18
|-1.15%
Macy’s currently operates nearly 60 Bloomingdale’s-branded locations and 164 Bluemercury-branded stores, according to its website.
During Macy’s earnings call in December, Spring reported that Macy’s "First 50" locations, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury "all comped positive" in the third quarter.
The retailer generated $4.7 billion in revenue in the three-month period, marking a nearly 2.7% year-over-year decrease.
"Year-to-date, we have made progress in our Bold New Chapter Strategy and remain on track to achieve our long-term goal of sustainable profitable growth," Spring said last month.