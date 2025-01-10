Macy's is closing 66 stores. Here's where they're located

Macy’s on Thursday named 66 stores it plans to close this year.

The slew of "non-go-forward" locations that Macy’s said will permanently close are spread across 22 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The closures stem from the "Bold New Chapter" initiative the retailer has been implementing since last February to "return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth," according to a press release.

Shuttering about 150 "underproductive" stores by the end of 2026 is one of the measures that Macy’s previously outlined for the initiative.

MACY'S ACCELERATES STORE CLOSURES THIS YEAR

A "majority" of the 66 stores that Macy’s identified on Thursday will shut their doors for good during the first quarter of 2025, according to the document listing the locations.

These are the locations of the closing stores:

Arizona

6535 E Southern Ave in Mesa

California

750 W 7th St in Los Angeles

2838 South El Camino Real in San Mateo

6000 Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights

300 Westminster Mall in Westminster

200 Newpark Mall in Newark

1555 Camino De La Reina in San Diego

2015 Birch Rd Ste 2 in Chula Vista

1400 Redwood Hwy in Corte Madera

414 K St in Sacramento

Colorado

8298 E Northfield Blvd in Denver

6797 South Vine St in Centennial

Florida

801 N Congress Ave Ste 100 in Boynton Beach

4501 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale

13640 Pines Blvd in Pembroke Pines

13251 South Dixie Highway in Miami

298 Westshore Plz in Tampa

820 W Town Pkwy in Altamonte Springs

3501 S Tamiami Trl Ste 600 in Sarasota

9339 Glades Road in Boca Raton

Georgia

3360 Venture Parkway in Duluth

2100 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 2318 in Duluth

3630 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee

Idaho

200 W Hanley Ave Ste 200-4 in Coeur D’Alene

Illinois

104 White Oaks Mall in Springfield

Louisiana

5733 Johnston St Ste 2098 in Lafayette

Massachusetts

101 Kingston Collection Way Ste 1 in Kingston

Maryland

6901 Security Blvd Ste 871 in Baltimore

600 Baltimore Pike in Bel Air

Michigan

3400 S Airport Rd W in Traverse City

14200 Lakeside Cir in Sterling Heights

500 W 14 Mile Rd in Troy

4600 Miller Rd in Flint

Minnesota

3001 White Bear Ave N Ste 2035 in Maplewood

14251 Burnhaven Dr in Burnsville

Missouri

400 NW Barry Rd Ste 150 in Kansas City

10 S County Center Way in St. Louis

New Jersey

459 Prospect Avenue West in Orange

New York

1550 Union Turnpike in New Hyde Park

834 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington

88-01 Queens Blvd in Elmhurst

2027 Emmons Avenue in Brooklyn

397 Greece Ridge Center in Rochester

400 Sunrise Mall in Massapequa

422 Fulton St in Brooklyn

98 Richmond Hill Road in Staten Island

404 East Fordham Rd in the Bronx

Ohio

2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd Spc 2 in Beavercreek

5001 Monroe St Ste D100 in Toledo

Oregon

2055 NE Allie Ave in Hillsboro

400 High St NE in Salem

Pennsylvania

5580 Goods Ln Ste 2178 in Altoona

245 Exton Square Mall in Exton

1300 Market St in Philadelphia

59 Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes Barre

Tennessee

4545 Poplar Ave in Memphis

Texas

100 Almeda Mall in Houston

201 Stacy Rd in Fairview

6209 W Park Blvd in Plano

321 State St in Southlake

1751 River Run #101 in Fort Worth

6101 Long Prairie Rd Ste 500 in Flower Mound

Virginia

170 Southpark Cir in Colonial Heights

Washington

3500 S Meridian Ste 985 in Puyallup

15340 N.E. 24th Street in Redmond

10315 Silverdale Way NW in Silverdale

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," CEO Tony Spring said in a statement.

Under Macy’s "Bold New Chapter" initiative, the retailer is also making investments in its "go-forward locations" and looking to open more small-format locations. There are a total of 350 "go-forward" stores, the company has said.

HOW MACY'S CAN TURN AROUND ITS BUSINESS AS DEPARTMENT STORE STRUGGLES

Macy’s will "simplify and modernize end-to-end operations," as well as open more Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury locations, the retailer said in February when it announced the "Bold New Chapter" plan.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % M MACY'S INC. 15.85 -0.18 -1.15%

Macy’s currently operates nearly 60 Bloomingdale’s-branded locations and 164 Bluemercury-branded stores, according to its website.

During Macy’s earnings call in December, Spring reported that Macy’s "First 50" locations, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury "all comped positive" in the third quarter.

The retailer generated $4.7 billion in revenue in the three-month period, marking a nearly 2.7% year-over-year decrease.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Year-to-date, we have made progress in our Bold New Chapter Strategy and remain on track to achieve our long-term goal of sustainable profitable growth," Spring said last month.