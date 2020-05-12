IKEA warns customers after explicit video goes viral

IKEA is reminding customers that its DIY business model applies only to the furniture.

The Swedish furniture giant's statement comes after an explicit video of a half-clothed woman inside a China store went viral, according to multiple reports.

IKEA China said it is increasing security inspection of its showrooms, sales areas, parking lots and blind spot areas in stores. Stores will also strengthen cleaning and disinfection protocols in the showrooms, sales areas and customer service areas, in addition to its regular maintenance and cleaning procedures.

"We are strongly against and condemn this kind of behavior and have already reported to the police in the city of the suspected store," IKEA China told FOX Business in an emailed statement Tuesday. "IKEA is committed to continuously providing the consumers with home inspiration and creating a safe, comfortable and healthy shopping experience and environment."

The company is calling on customers to "maintain a good shopping environment" while perusing the aisles, and employees are being reminded to report suspicious personnel to security.

It is unclear when the video was filmed, however, the lack of masks in the footage suggests it was filmed pre-coronavirus. The virus first surfaced in the city of Wuhan in late December. Within a matter of weeks, the second-largest economy in the world was brought to a standstill in an effort to mitigate the spread.

The woman has yet to be identified and the video has since been scrubbed from social media in China, where citizens reportedly face hefty repercussions for indecent exposure.

