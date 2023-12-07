IKEA customer horrified after discovering sofa has doubled in price since 2019

An interior designer has gone viral on social media after pointing out that an IKEA couch that used to cost $799 in 2019 is now double the price four years later.

Jilian Dee, a small business owner based in Los Angeles, went viral on TikTok after she pointed out the furniture giant's skyrocketing prices.

In the video, Dee revealed that IKEA's Finnala sofa and chaise now costs a whopping $1,599.

Just four years ago, in 2019, the exact same furniture cost $799.

In the video, the interior designer said that she has kept "every single" IKEA magazine.

"So I've kept every single IKEA magazine from 2014 to 2021," Dee said, holding a stack of the design booklets. "I know for a fact it's [the sofa] gonna be in one of these."

Sure enough, Dee flipped through the pages of the booklet and quickly found the now-pricey Finnala sofa.

"I found it. That was the price in 2019," Dee said, pointing to the 2019 price of $799.

In a follow-up video, Dee explained that in 2018 the sofa was $499.

"Okay, I really don't mean to ruffle any feathers," she said, showing the price difference in the yearly magazines for the sofa, which now is $1,599.

The interior designer said that the sofa's price has increased 120% since 2018.

Ingka Group, the largest IKEA store owner that represents roughly 90% of the brand's retail sales , has said that the move to raise prices reflects the "changing economic conditions affecting all industries."

IKEA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.