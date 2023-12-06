Five Below's 4-foot Christmas trees go viral: 'Charlie Brown Tree'

Five Below is selling artificial Christmas trees and the price is just above five dollars.

Fans of the retailer recently took to TikTok to review the trees, which are priced at $5.55 and measure 4 feet tall. The search term "five below christmas tree" has 110.8M views on the video-sharing platform.

One TikToker, @gigixelle, documented her Christmas set up on social media with the addition of three Five Below trees.

"$30 for 3 Christmas trees from 5 [Five] Below. I can never be mad at that. They worked last year’s holiday season and they’re getting the job done this Christmas too," she captioned her video.

In the two-minute-long video, surpassing one million views, @gigixelle shared her honest reviews of the trees.

"Now these trees do need a little bit of extra love, because they are, for lack of a better word, cheap," she said in her viral video.

She even compares them to the iconic Charlie Brown Christmas tree — before it turned beautiful.

She found the $5.55 trees to be a cheaper alternative to pre-lit, artificial Christmas trees.

"I was gonna be smarter with my money this holiday season and keep the purse a little tighter," @gigixelle said in her video.

The comment section on TikTok was soon flooded with people sharing their Christmas tree decorating tips and revealing where they purchase decor.

"When I had a tree like this I got a cheap garland and pushed it into the middle & wrapped it round & it makes SUCH a difference to the fullness!!" one user commented.

"I got 4 of the 4ft trees and flocked them. They look totally different now," another wrote.

"I got the 6 ft tree this year at my five below for 5.50," someone commented.

Purchases of the 4-foot trees on FiveBelow.com are limited to five per person.

Other retail locations are offering cheaper artificial trees — but not quite as low as the $5.55 offer.

Walmart is selling 4-foot, pre-lit artificial Christmas trees for $23.99, but they are now on sale for $16.

Big Lots is selling pre-lit Christmas trees, also measuring 4 feet, for $20.99 online.

Artificial Christmas trees come in so many shapes, sizes and colors, but the prices can surpass hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

"Some of these retailers have truly lost their minds!" one person commented on TikTok.

FOX Business reached out to Five Below and @gigixelle for a comment.