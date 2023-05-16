Harrowing video shows NY pizzeria owner forced to lie on the ground during robbery

A New York City restaurant owner was forced to lie on the ground by two men who robbed him, harrowing video of the incident shows.

The owner of Railroad Pizza, a restaurant located on Kingston Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, was approached by "two unknown males" who "entered the premise and forcibly removed property" from the store owner on May 8, according to the New York Police Department.

The robbery took place at around 11:02 p.m. and lasted about seven minutes, the NYPD told Fox News Digital citing video footage caught on the store's security camera.

The footage, obtained by the neighborhood watch group Shomrim Crown Heights Rescue Patrol, shows two men dressed in dark pants and light-colored hoodies, and wearing gloves and masks to hide their identities.

NYC BODEGAS GET $1M FOR INCREASED SECURITY IN PILOT PROGRAM

The two suspects had entered the building through an open cellar gate on a sidewalk by the street, before coming in contact with the owner.

The owner appears to be in a room, looking at items in boxes, when he turns around to see the suspects. As the first suspect steps into the camera's view, he and the owner can be seen exchanging words before a second suspect walks in.

A report written by local news site Crown Heights info states that the suspects "claimed to have guns" and "forced" the store owner to "lay on the floor facedown" as he emptied his pockets and the robbers "stole his phone and credit card."

In the video the male robbers quickly walk over to him, and one of the suspects places his left arm on the back of the owner, pushing him down, while the other unidentified male steps in front of him. He then runs to the other side of the store while the owner is still kneeling on the ground speaking to the male that pushed him down.

CALIFORNIA BUSINESS OWNER CLOSES BEAUTY STORES DUE TO RETAIL CRIME: 'MY PASSION HAS BEEN STOLEN'

He comes back into the camera's view and the owner begins emptying out his pockets, throwing items onto the floor. The same suspect walks away again, this time in the direction they entered the store, and then comes back to pick up some of the owner's belongings with the other male.

The suspects then exit from the same cellar, before eventually running off. The patrol received a call after the suspects escaped and arrived to look for the robbers along with the NYPD, according to the report by Crown Heights info.

The patrol was able to locate the owner's phone and EarPods that the robbers had stolen and placed inside a gutter. They also sent other patrol members to monitor the area since the robbery took place, for security purposes, the report stated.

Fox News Digital reached out to the patrol for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that nobody was injured during the incident and that an investigation is still ongoing, however, no arrests have been made at this time.

The owner declined to comment when Fox News Digital reached out for a response.