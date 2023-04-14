Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

California business owner closes beauty stores due to retail crime: 'My passion has been stolen'

At least $25K in merchandise stolen from store in Los Angeles neighborhood

close
A California business owner says she has shut down all five of her beauty stores after being targeted several times. Credit: Evette Ingram video

Thieves steal $25K worth of merchandise from California beauty store

A California business owner says she has shut down all five of her beauty stores after being targeted several times. Credit: Evette Ingram

Evette Ingram, a California beauty store owner who says she's been robbed a dozen times, is throwing in the towel.

The latest incident happened Wednesday evening, and thieves didn't just steal her merchandise. They stole her life's passion, Ingram told FOX Business.

"I have footage after footage of shoplifting, of break-ins," Ingram said. "I'm tired. My passion has been stolen." 

In February, Ingram started the process of closing all five of her beauty supply stores in California and Texas because of retail theft that's led to thousands of dollars in losses and put her life in danger on several occasions.

BUSINESSES TAKE DRASTIC ACTION TO PROTECT AGAINST RAMPANT SHOPLIFTING, ORGANIZED CRIME THEFTS

Evette's Beauty Supply,

Evette's Beauty Supply in Tarzana, Calif., was robbed Wednesday for the sixth time. (Evette Ingram)

All of her stores, which are known for carrying high-end wigs worth up to $4,000, have been targeted by thieves, sometimes one after another. 

On Thursday morning, Ingram woke up to a call from police that her store, Evette's Beauty Supply in Tarzana, a neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles, was ransacked for the sixth time. 

Ingram said she already closed the store weeks earlier and was in the process of packing up the merchandise when it was targeted again. 

Just before midnight Wednesday, while Ingram was at home, two thieves were caught on surveillance footage breaking through the store windows and running off with at least $25,000 in wigs, Ingram said. 

LOWE'S PIONEERS SYSTEM TO SOLVE ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME

Ingram said a man and woman stood outside her store for a while pretending to wait for a bus. Instead, they were waiting for a gateway car to pull up, according to Ingram. The duo carried bags of stolen goods out of the store, ran across the street and jumped into a car, she said. 

Evette's Beauty Supply

Evette's Beauty Supply in Tarzana, Calif., was targeted in a sixth robbery Wednesday. (Evette Ingram)

"To drive up and see your windows shatter again, it's heart-wrenching," she said. "Two more days, I would have had everything out of this store. They couldn't give me two more days."

Over the years, she estimated that she's lost more than $100,000 in merchandise from her stores. On two separate occasions, she also had people pull out a knife on her while robbing a store. 

"This has really taken a toll on my health," she said. 

In February, Ingram found out she was diabetic after being rushed to urgent care. 

"I guess I had been ignoring … all the symptoms that I had because I was so focused on these stores," she said. 

close
Brenda Grisham, whose son was killed in an Oakland shooting, says she's fighting the judicial system to honor her son and other parents who have lost children to violent crimes. video

California county prosecutors quit over 'not ethical' district attorney: Brenda Grisham

Brenda Grisham, whose son was killed in an Oakland shooting, says she's fighting the judicial system to honor her son and other parents who have lost children to violent crimes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ingram said that in 2014 she fell in love with wigs and being able to help cancer patients who were "at their lowest." 

"I developed this passion for women with medical hair loss and, from there, it grew to opening a beauty supply store," she said. 

These stores not only fueled her passion, but she used them to "create generational wealth" for her children and granddaughter, Ingram said. 

She said it's no longer worth the stress.