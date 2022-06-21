Harris Teeter, Kroger face backlash for pulling pro-America items after complaints: 'Get woke, go broke'

Harris Teeter and Kroger are facing backlash for a decision to remove patriotic products after people complained.

A customer took to Twitter Monday to complain about Harris Teeter selling some pro-America items — that read "Give me liberty or give me death" and "America, love it or leave it" — saying they were insensitive as mass shooting incidents happen around the country.

"Why are you allowing this type of item to be sold at your grocery store in Huntersville NC? Clearly in light of the recent mass shootings, you can understand how this IS NOT a good idea," the Twitter user wrote.

Harris Teeter responded by thanking the customer and telling her they would be discontinuing the "Freedom Series" items.

"Thanks for reaching out," the company said. "As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request into place and these items are being removed from all store locations."

"We appreciate your concern," the company added.

Another customer complained to Kroger about a drink sleeve that read, "Arms Change, Rights Don’t," which the company also said would be recalled.

"110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them," the customer said.

Again, the company said they would be recalling the items.

Then came the backlash…

"Are you serious? This is a stupid response. Not shopping at Kroger anymore for being anti-American," one Twitter user said.

"Ban assault coozies!" another user responded.

"102 people die per day in traffic fatalities. Can you also please make sure no coozies depict cars? Thanks in advance," a customer said in another tweet.

"3000 people die every year from food-borne diseases in the US. Please remove all your food items as well," another account said.

Another customer added: "Get woke, go broke."

One Twitter user pointed out Harris Teeter still markets Chicago-style pizza, despite the city’s gun violence.

The described items are no longer available on Harris Teeter's website.