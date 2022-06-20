Biden needs to produce more US oil to cut record gas prices, expert says

American Petroleum Institute President & CEO Mike Sommers joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Monday to urge the Biden administration to produce more American oil to lower record-high gas prices.



MIKE SOMMERS: For most of this industry, we are price takers. We are not price makers in oil markets. What this means is, that we need to produce more in the United States to cut prices throughout the rest of the world.

…

This administration needs to be focused on what we know is going to be true for decades and decades to come, that the world is going to continue to demand oil and gas… it's better to get that oil and gas here in the United States than it is to get it from regimes that are hostile to American interests like Russia.

BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS KEEP STRIKING OUT ON INFLATION – HERE ARE 4 WAYS TO FIX THINGS FAST

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: