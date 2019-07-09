Search

Burger King adds $1 tacos to menus nationwide

Burger King fans around the country can score tacos from the fast-food chain’s menu ⁠— at least, for now.

The Crispy Taco’s nationwide debut was announced Tuesday and it includes typical taco components like beef, cheese and lettuce, the chain said in a news release.

The taco is a limited-time option at participating locations and only costs $1 in most states.

The nationwide launch follows the item’s popularity on the West Coast, the company explained.

“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide,” Chris Finazzo, President, North America, Burger King Corporation, said. “The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”