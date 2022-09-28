Florida Publix grocery stores close ahead of Hurricane Ian

Floridians who need last-minute groceries and supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian may need to move quickly.

More than 400 Publix grocery stores are under "modified hours" as a result of the now Category 4 storm.

Some locations in central Florida are already closed until Friday morning, while others close early on Wednesday. The list of locations impacted can be found here.

In a news release to FOX 35 Orlando, Hannah Herring, Publix's Media Relations Manager, said stores in the following counties will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 29:

Sumter

Orange

Lake

#815 (717 N 14th Street, Leesburg)

#447 (1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages)

Citrus

Seminole

Marion

Osceola

Volusia

Officials anticipate the stores will reopen on Friday, Sept. 30.

"Please keep in mind hours may be adjusted, and the status of individual stores is subject to change based on Hurricane Ian’s track and projected impacts. As always, our priority remains on the safety of our associates, customers and communities," Herrings said in a statement.

Publix said it has increased purchases on items such as bread, water, batteries and canned goods.

"Our teams are working diligently to keep our stores stocked for our customers. We will continue to make product deliveries as long as it is safe to do so. Depending on delivery schedules, product availability will vary by store, time of day, etc," Herring said.