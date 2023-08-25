Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

CRIME

Florida men charged with scamming $1M out of Uber Eats

Broward County men accused of using fake names to place and accept Uber Eats orders, funnel money into gift cards instead of food

close
Serve Robotics co-founder and CEO Ali Kashani joined ‘The Big Money Show’ to share his company’s latest food delivery robot. video

Future of takeout takes a turn as Uber Eats deploys 2K food delivery robots

Serve Robotics co-founder and CEO Ali Kashani joined ‘The Big Money Show’ to share his company’s latest food delivery robot.

The sheriff is calling them "Uber cheats."

Florida investigators have charged a pair of Broward County men with a ravenous Uber Eats scam that cost the company more than $1 million.

Trayon Morgan, 21, and Roy Blackwood, 38, allegedly bit off "more than they can chew" when they uncovered a loophole that allowed them to convert prepaid company credit into gift cards by pretending to be both Uber Eats customers and delivery drivers, according to authorities.

PART-TIME UBER DRIVER TURNED PRO GOLFER BERRY HENSON SWINGS HIS WAY INTO 2023 US OPEN

Trayon Morgan inset over surveillance video

Trayon Morgan, the alleged ringleader in the plot, is accused of orchestrating a $1 million scam by stealing money from Uber Eats and funneling it into gift cards. A mugshot for his alleged accomplice Roy Blackwood was not immediately available Frida (Broward County Sheriff's Office / Fox News)

"Morgan used the Uber Eats software application and would act as the customer and the courier," the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a statement. "He would place a grocery order as a consumer for pickup under a fake account, then accept the order as the courier."

UBER LETS TEENS CREATE SUPERVISED ACCOUNTS

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 43.96 -0.72 -1.61%
LYFT LYFT INC. 10.22 -0.36 -3.40%

Then, Uber would provide him with a preauthorized credit of up to $700 per purchase.

Travon Morgan at a cash register on surveillance camera

Broward County, Florida, detectives allegedly trailed Trayon Morgan and Roy Blackwood for just one day in January — following them to 27 different Walgreens stores, where they allegedly scammed Uber out of more than $5,000 that day. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

However, according to investigators, he would cancel the consumer’s order and spend the credit on a gift card instead.

On one day in January alone, detectives allegedly watched the pair scam Uber out of more than $5,000, buying gift cards at 27 different Walgreens stores.

Travon Morgan at a cash register on surveillance camera

Broward County, Florida, detectives allegedly trailed Trayon Morgan and Roy Blackwood for just one day in January — following them to 27 different Walgreens stores, where they allegedly scammed Uber out of more than $5,000 that day. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Morgan created several fake accounts to keep the fraud going," the sheriff’s office alleged. "He would often use stolen and fabricated identities of Uber drivers, using their license information and altering it with his own photo."

Morgan and Blackwood have been charged with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.