Part-time Uber driver turned pro-golfer Berry Henson swings his way into 2023 US Open

A 43-year-old part-time Uber driver made his dreams come true Monday when he qualified for the 2023 U.S. Open – one of the most highly coveted golf tournaments on the PGA Tour.

During his appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Henson broke down his own version of a Cinderella story, detailing the life-changing moment he accomplished his four-decade-long dream of earning the opportunity to compete in his first major championship.

"I'm excited," Henson explained, Thursday. "I'm ready to go. I'm prepared. My team is ready. We've built 43 years of my career to be ready for this point. And, I got nothing to lose. I got nothing to lose. Let's go do it."

Henson earned his spot at the 2023 U.S. Open on the final day of qualifying, where he shot 7-under 64-71 and faced over 500 golfers at Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, New Jersey.

Henson was born in Palm Desert, California just a stone's throw away from where the 2023 U.S. Open is being held at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles. He played college golf at the University of San Diego from 1998 to 2003, and after graduating, started his unknowingly long journey of becoming a professional golfer.

While acknowledging that this is Henson's first major tournament, FOX Business host Neil Cavuto asked him how he plans to handle the earth-shattering pressure of playing professional golf.

Hansen replied: "I mean, pressure's good, right?

"It's the excited pressure. That's what you want. The nervous pressure you'd want to get away," he began.

Henson continued, explaining to Neil Cavuto that his friends are "amazed" at what he has been able to accomplish.

"They're amazed. I mean, I do Uber part-time, I'm not a full-time driver. I do it when I come back home to kind of kill some time. So, that's kind of my Uber experience there," Henson explained.

Henson started his ride-share side gig when he was sidelined from golf in 2016 due to a wrist injury. He sold his personal vehicle and instead rents a car to fulfill his Uber duties, a practice that he has upheld seven years later.

The Rookie professional golfer Berry Henson is set to enter the largest stage in golf on Thursday, June 15 and has the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of going head-to-head with the best golfers on the planet.