Uber lets teens create supervised accounts

Uber is launching a new family program aimed at attracting a new generation of users: teens.

Starting Wednesday, parents and caregivers will be able to set up family profiles that will allow them to link multiple Uber accounts, so they can pay for rides and deliveries as well as view real-time location and order updates from a centralized location.

For the first time, teens as young as 13 years old will be able to have accounts, too. On Monday, parents and caregivers will also be able to officially send teens, between the ages of 13 and 17, an invitation to create an account, which will be monitored in the family profile.

"It is all about helping you manage the craziness that encompasses family life in 2023," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. "And it has some incredible safety features embedded in it from the booking experience all the way to the end of the trip so that you as a parent can have peace of mind."

The move is one of several app updates the company released on Wednesday as it competes with rival Lyft. which has been trying to gain market share.

Previously, Uber users were required to be at least 18 years old to create an account, according to the company's policies. Account holders also couldn't request a ride or delivery for someone under 18 who would not be accompanied by an adult during the ride or when collecting the delivery.

The company billed the new update as a way to help "parents and caretakers move teens safely under their supervision."

After Khosrowshahi took over six years ago, the company launched several features to boost driver and passenger safety. During a September 2018 interview, the chief executive said he wanted "Uber to be the safest transportation platform on the planet."

Uber said it consulted with Safe Kids Worldwide, a global non-profit organization that aims to mitigate childhood injuries, for the development of the teen accounts.

After the feature launches, "only experienced and highly-rated drivers" will be allowed to drive teens, according to Uber. Every driver will have the option to opt out of doing so.

Teen accounts will also have built-in privacy features such as Verify My Ride, which sends riders a unique 4-digit PIN to ensure they are getting in the right car. A driver won't be able to start the ride if they plug in the wrong rider PIN.

Teens will also be able to utilize the company's RideCheck feature which sends a notification to riders and drivers when it detects an issue such as an unscheduled stop or crash, and connects them to emergency services if needed, according to Uber.

Riders will also be able to use Audio Recording, allowing them to record the audio of the trip within the app if they feel uncomfortable, Uber said.

Additionally, parents or guardians will also be able to monitor the entire trip, as well as the driver, through the company's live trip tracking feature. If parents or guardians have concerns, they will be able to contact the driver directly during a trip, contact Uber’s support team or report an issue.

The teen accounts will launch in select cities in North America. In the U.S., the program will start in more than a dozen cities including Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; Bloomington, Indiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Dallas, Texas.

The company will eventually allow teens to use Uber Eats, though it didn't specify when.