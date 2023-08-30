Flash mob of thieves use bird call during smash-and-grab at California Macy’s, video shows

A flash mob of masked thieves were caught on video using a bird call during a recent smash-and-grab at a Macy’s store in Southern California.

Nine masked males struck the store at the Westfield Fashion Square in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, KABC-TV reported.

The suspects are seen on video filling bags with stolen merchandise as bystanders look on in shock.

In one video recorded by a witness, a suspect can be heard making a bird call before someone yells, "Let’s go!" The suspects then run out of the store with bags full of stolen items.

CALIFORNIA SMASH-AND-GRAB THIEVES STEAL $500K WORTH OF JEWELRY, STORE OWNER SAYS

All the suspects, described as being in their early 20s, wore hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored clothing. The thieves reportedly fled the scene in two cars – a silver or gold Honda and a black Ford Fusion.

Fox News Digital reached out to Macy’s for comment but did not immediately hear back.

LA LEADERS ANNOUNCE REGIONAL RETAIL CRIME TASK FORCE FOLLOWING SPATE OF VIRAL FLASH MOB ROBBERIES

The latest smash-and-grab comes just weeks after Los Angeles leaders announced a regional retail crime task force following a spate of flash mob robberies that have gone viral on social media.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The task force consists of multiple Southern California law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, along with the U.S. Marshals Apprehension Task Force and FBI Apprehension Task Force.

Fox News Digital’s Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.