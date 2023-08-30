Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Flash mob of thieves use bird call during smash-and-grab at California Macy’s, video shows

Masked suspects struck Macy's in Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles

close
A flash mob of thieves can be heard using a bird call before escaping with a load of stolen merchandise from a Macys store in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Credit: @queen.v009 / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX) video

Thieves use bird call during smash-and-grab at Macys in Southern California

A flash mob of thieves can be heard using a bird call before escaping with a load of stolen merchandise from a Macys store in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Credit: @queen.v009 / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A flash mob of masked thieves were caught on video using a bird call during a recent smash-and-grab at a Macy’s store in Southern California.

Nine masked males struck the store at the Westfield Fashion Square in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, KABC-TV reported.

The suspects are seen on video filling bags with stolen merchandise as bystanders look on in shock. 

In one video recorded by a witness, a suspect can be heard making a bird call before someone yells, "Let’s go!" The suspects then run out of the store with bags full of stolen items.

CALIFORNIA SMASH-AND-GRAB THIEVES STEAL $500K WORTH OF JEWELRY, STORE OWNER SAYS

thieves in Macy's

A group of thieves hit a Macy's store in Sherman Oaks in a flash mob-style robbery on Thursday. (@queen.v009 / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

All the suspects, described as being in their early 20s, wore hooded sweatshirts and dark-colored clothing. The thieves reportedly fled the scene in two cars – a silver or gold Honda and a black Ford Fusion.

thieves in Macy's

The thieves can be heard using a bird call before they flee the store with stolen merchandise. (@queen.v009 / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Fox News Digital reached out to Macy’s for comment but did not immediately hear back.

thieves in Macy's

Bystanders recorded video of the smash-and-grab. (@queen.v009 / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

LA LEADERS ANNOUNCE REGIONAL RETAIL CRIME TASK FORCE FOLLOWING SPATE OF VIRAL FLASH MOB ROBBERIES

The latest smash-and-grab comes just weeks after Los Angeles leaders announced a regional retail crime task force following a spate of flash mob robberies that have gone viral on social media.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The task force consists of multiple Southern California law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, along with the U.S. Marshals Apprehension Task Force and FBI Apprehension Task Force.

Fox News Digital’s Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.